Kappa Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International

CHAPMAN — Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met Oct. 21 at Chapman’s Baptist Church.

During the morning, nearly 300 Christmas/holiday greeting cards were made for active and retired military members. This annual chapter project is made easier by Grand Island’s 1-R third graders and their teacher, Malory Casey. The children prepare messages and illustrations that are added to the cards to bring smiles to recipients.

In addition, another 180 messages will be prepared as part of the Veterans Day celebration in Humphrey. Mary Helen Fuchs will supervise Humphrey’s St. Francis eighth graders, who will help. Wanda Duennerman will head the distribution of cards to Central Nebraska Veterans Home, Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Grand Island Transition House and Northeast Nebraska Veterans Home.

President Judy Marco presided over the Kappa afternoon meeting. Members were reminded that in line with new state and national requirements, all dues must be paid in full by July 2022. Fuchs thanked members for the kind messages and visits following her husband’s passing.