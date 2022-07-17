Kappa Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International

CENTRAL CITY — Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met June 16 at the Venture Center in Central City.

Following lunch, immediate Past President Mary Helen Fuchs, called the meeting to order. Treasurer Dianne Vorderstrasse reminded members all dues must be paid no later than July 1 for the upcoming year.

The group talked briefly about how to continue the chapter’s First Books to Infants project in the area. Marion Odabasi, who oversaw preparing and distributing project bags, has moved. More information will be gathered before trying to proceed. Also, hospitals where infant deliveries occur, may not yet be able to receive gifts from outside due to the pandemic.

Kappa Sisters who attended Nebraska State Convention in April spoke briefly about the event. Members Charlotte Rasmussen and Jackie Mason respectively delivered tributes to deceased Kappa members Kayleen Lukasiewicz and Judy Marco at the convention’s Celebration of Life Ceremony.

First Vice President Lois Wegner asked if all members had received the spring quarterly via email. Responses are badly needed so she can be sure messages and information have been received.

Group discussion then turned to a program slate for the upcoming biennium.

The new officer installation ceremony for the 2022-24 biennium began with a moment of silence and gratitude in honor of deceased President Judy Marco. Then President Lois Wegner, First Vice President Jackie Mason, Second Vice President Charlotte Rasmussen were sworn in by Fuchs and chapter members. Treasurer Dianne Vorderstrasse and Recording Secretary Theda Van Horn will continue their positions. Following the swearing-in, all celebrated with ice cream and cake provided by host Group 5, Lois Follington, Joan Waring and Jackie Mason.

The next Kappa meeting is scheduled for Sept. 15, time and place to be announced.