Kappa Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International

CENTRAL CITY — Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met Jan. 20 at the Venture Center in Central City.

Melissa Gragg, Central City physical therapist, was scheduled to present the program, “Aging and the Importance of Exercise.” Gragg first spoke on the health condition of her mother, Judy Marco, a beloved Kappa member and chapter president. Marco had been battling cancer for some time and had asked to be relieved of her presidency.

Nonetheless, she was concerned that her membership be maintained. Gragg promised to pass on the Chapter’s very best wishes to her mother, then gave the informative program with suggestions for curbing arthritis and promoting healthy by the use of frequent movement. Each Kappa member was given an exercise band and a copy of the book, “Walking with Ease.”

Past president Mary Helen Fuchs conducted the meeting. Nola Oberhelman lead singing of the Delta Kappa Gamma song. Members were reminded that dues for next year will again be $68, but are due July 1 with no exceptions.

Legislative Day, again this year, will be a Zoom meeting. The Nebraska DKG State Convention will be April 1-3 at the Ramada Inn in Grand Island. The convention’s theme is “Reconnect, Remember and Share - Past and Present.”

Each chapter is asked to provide a $50 basket for the fundraising raffle. Kappa members decided to use a wine presentation for their basket, and Lois Wegner will purchase wine from Prairie Creek Winery in Central City. The meeting adjourned with the hosting committee serving dessert.

The news of President Judy Marco’s passing came within the next few days of the meeting. She will be missed by her Kappa sisters.

Group 1 will host Kappa’s next meeting, planned for 2 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Palmer. Linda Saunders will present the program, “Music of the Dulcimer.”