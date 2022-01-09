Kappa Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International

CENTRAL CITY — Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met Nov. 18 at The Venture Center in Central City.

President Judy Marco called the meeting to order. Members were updated about the success of the chapter’s annual preparation of holiday greetings for active and retired military. In October the group met for a full day, with a card making session in the morning followed by its meeting in the afternoon. The group agreed that this same plan will be forthcoming for next year’s project.

Marco again reminded members to promote the chapter’s 4 R’s of Rural Education Program whenever possible. The program and accompanying activities can be made available to classroom teachers, community interest groups, library/conference sessions and whoever else might be interested, but COVID restrictions and concerns have delayed its use to this time. Interest in using the program can be addressed to Marco or any other Kappa Chapter member.

Members were also reminded that chapter officer nominations are needed soon for the upcoming biennium. This should be determined by the January meeting.