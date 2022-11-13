Kappa Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International

CHAPMAN — Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met Oct. 20 at Chapman’s Baptist Church.

Members gathered at 10 a.m. to make holiday greeting cards for active and retired military members. Hand-prepared messages from Grand Island’s 1R third graders made the cards especially meaningful, and a total of 243 greetings were completed. More will be added with the help of member Mary Helen Fuchs and Humphrey St. Francis elementary students. All of the cards will be circulated to Nebraska veterans homes, hospitals and APO addresses under the direction of Wanda Duennerman.

Following card preparation, members enjoyed sack lunches and conversation. Host Group 4 provided beverages and peanut butter pie to top off the meal.

A meeting followed with President Lois Wegner presiding. Updated chapter’s hand booklets were handed out to members.

Also, continuation of the chapter’s “Bags for Babies” project was discussed. Member Marian Odabasi initiated the project a number of years ago. Hand-sewn bags are given to newborns and their families and contain first story books as well as materials for parents about hearing, vision, healthy development, reading to their children, etc. The project will continue through Howard County Hospital. Bags will be delivered whenever needed.

The next meeting will include a Founders’ Day luncheon at 11 a.m. Nov. 17 at the Central City Public Library.