Kappa Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International

PALMER — Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met March 17 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Palmer.

Linda Saunders of Central City and Alice Davis of St. Paul began the meeting with a dulcimer performance. The ladies showed and explained their dulcimers, played a variety of inspirational music, talked about the origin of the instrument, and answered questions. One special piece, “Where the Soul Never Dies,” was played in honor and memory of Kappa’s Judy Marco.

Following the performance in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, a green-focused lunch was served by Group 1’s Lois Wegner, Ardie Moeller and Barbra McIlnay.

Past President Mary Helen Fuchs presided over the meeting. An update was given on member health and family concerns, especially the recent passing of Kappa’s President Marco. Cards were circulated to send, offering Chapter thoughts and concern.

Members were reminded to submit their registration forms for the state convention planned for April 1 and 2 at Ramada Inn in Grand Island. Lois Wegner prepared the chapter’s wine basket donation for the convention’s fund raiser. Also, the White Rose Memorial Ceremony will include remembrance of the two Kappa sisters who passed this year. Charlotte Rasmussen and Jackie Mason will deliver tributes to Kayleen Lukasiewicz and Judy Marco respectively at that ceremony.

Officers for the upcoming biennium are: Wegner, president; Mason, first vice president; Rasmussen, second vice president; Theda Van Horn, secretary; and Dianne Vorderstrasse, treasurer. The summer will be used to plan programs and committee work as the biennium begins.

Members were reminded of the July 1 deadline to pay dues for next year for both state and national/international membership.

The next Kappa meeting will be June 16 at Central City’s Prairie Creek Winery. Group 5 will host the meeting.