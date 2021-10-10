CENTRAL CITY — Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International recently resumed meetings following a long Covid-19 hiatus. The group met June 17, with mask mandates or vaccinations, at Central City’s Venture Center.
President Judy Marco called the meeting to order. Treasurer Dianne Vorderstrasse reminded everyone that annual dues must be paid earlier than before.
Following the Sept. 17, 2020, meeting, one gathering allowed the group’s annual making of holiday greetings for military. Over 200 cards were made and safely delivered in spite of the virus’s spread and the need to cancel upcoming meetings.
The initiation of two new members, Lois Fullington and Anne Bjorklund was discussed. Alex Grag, a potential student member, is currently attending Chadron State College. The group agreed to sponsor her future membership.
Following the meeting, the group enjoyed an English tea party complete with finger sandwiches, sweet treats and beverages prepared and served by Susan Hultman and her young helpers, all dressed in period costuming.
The first of the fall meetings was Sept. 16, again at Central City’s Venture Center.
The passing of Kayleen Lukasiewicz, a long-time Kappa member, was discussed.
Members were told dues for 2022-23 would need to be slightly raised due to National Society hikes for membership.
Marco presented the group with new program scheduling and serving committee lists for September 2021-June 2022. The chapter’s Country School Project will be temporarily tabled, but made available to teachers again when Covid threats have passed.
The possible making of military holiday greetings again this year was revisited. All who can help will meet before the next meeting to do so.
After adjournment, Group 5 served refreshments and Kathleen Griffith, director of local programs, presented an informative program about mentoring.
Kappa’s next meeting will be Oct. 21 at Chapman’s Baptist Church. Following the morning’s card-making, Group 4 will host a sack lunch gathering and meeting.