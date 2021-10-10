CENTRAL CITY — Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International recently resumed meetings following a long Covid-19 hiatus. The group met June 17, with mask mandates or vaccinations, at Central City’s Venture Center.

President Judy Marco called the meeting to order. Treasurer Dianne Vorderstrasse reminded everyone that annual dues must be paid earlier than before.

Following the Sept. 17, 2020, meeting, one gathering allowed the group’s annual making of holiday greetings for military. Over 200 cards were made and safely delivered in spite of the virus’s spread and the need to cancel upcoming meetings.

The initiation of two new members, Lois Fullington and Anne Bjorklund was discussed. Alex Grag, a potential student member, is currently attending Chadron State College. The group agreed to sponsor her future membership.

Following the meeting, the group enjoyed an English tea party complete with finger sandwiches, sweet treats and beverages prepared and served by Susan Hultman and her young helpers, all dressed in period costuming.

The first of the fall meetings was Sept. 16, again at Central City’s Venture Center.

The passing of Kayleen Lukasiewicz, a long-time Kappa member, was discussed.