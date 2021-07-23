Keep hanging on, even when you want to let go

I ran across an interesting story to begin this article.
It is about the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem (most Jews call it the Western Wall). The wall is a special place of prayer and worship. It is almost all that is left of the temple in Jerusalem at about the time of Christ.
I’ve had the pleasure of praying at the wall five different times. People write prayers on little pieces of paper and stuff them in the cracks between the massive stones.
There is a story of an elderly Jewish man who went to the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem every day to pray. He went twice a day and stayed for 30 to 40 minutes each time he went. CNN got ahold of the story and sent a reporter to talk to the man. The reporter saw him come to the wall, pray and then very slowly, with his cane, move away from the wall, going back to the city.
She went up to him, introduced herself as a news reporter from CNN and asked if she could talk to him for a moment. She asked, “How long have your been coming to this wall?” He replied, “I’ve been coming for 60 years.”
“Wow! Sixty years. And what do you pray for?”
He replied, “I pray for peace between Christians, Jews and Muslims. I pray for the hatred to stop, I pray for all our children to grow up in safety and friendship.”
The CNN reporter asked, “How do you feel after doing this for 60 years?” The elderly man said, “I feel like I am talking to a wall.”
Do you ever feel like you are talking to a wall? Do you ever feel like quitting after doing something for a long time? It is hard to persevere for many years. Lots of people start something and only do it for a short time, then quit. Some things we should quit when they don’t work out.
There are some things worth staying at for a long time. The things the man at the Wailing Wall prayed for are big things worthy of years of prayer. We all need to keep praying for peace in the Middle East, especially when things flare up.
What other things are worth years of work and prayer? A marriage certainly is. Praying for the safety of children is worth great prayer. There are people on my prayer list I have been praying about for forty years or more. Praying for people to put their trust in Christ is worth many years of prayer, even if nothing seems to happen.
How can we keep hanging on? How do we keep on keeping on? Most of us are like Larry the Cable Guy, we just want to “get ‘r done!” Many things don’t work out that way. What things can we keep in mind to help us when we feel like we are talking to a wall?
First, it helps to remember that God is long-suffering with us. God is patiently waiting for many of us to come around. Psalm 118:2 says, “His steadfast love endures forever.” If God hangs on to us for a long time, maybe we can do the same.
Second, it helps me to read about the lives of great Christians like Mother Teresa or Billy Graham. The Biblical examples are probably the best. The
Apostle Paul was beaten and left for dead, he was shipwrecked, he was thrown in prison. Paul suffered many trials, yet he said, “I have fought the good fight. I have kept the faith. I have finished the race.” (2 Timothy 4:7)
Prayer: Our Lord, we pray we can persevere in the things that really matter, even when we want to quit. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
The Rev. Dan Safarik serves St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com