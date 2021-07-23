Keep hanging on, even when you want to let go

The CNN reporter asked, “How do you feel after doing this for 60 years?” The elderly man said, “I feel like I am talking to a wall.”

Do you ever feel like you are talking to a wall? Do you ever feel like quitting after doing something for a long time? It is hard to persevere for many years. Lots of people start something and only do it for a short time, then quit. Some things we should quit when they don’t work out.

There are some things worth staying at for a long time. The things the man at the Wailing Wall prayed for are big things worthy of years of prayer. We all need to keep praying for peace in the Middle East, especially when things flare up.

What other things are worth years of work and prayer? A marriage certainly is. Praying for the safety of children is worth great prayer. There are people on my prayer list I have been praying about for forty years or more. Praying for people to put their trust in Christ is worth many years of prayer, even if nothing seems to happen.

How can we keep hanging on? How do we keep on keeping on? Most of us are like Larry the Cable Guy, we just want to “get ‘r done!” Many things don’t work out that way. What things can we keep in mind to help us when we feel like we are talking to a wall?