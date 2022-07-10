Laura Fentress: It’s not too late to dive into summer reading

After a lifetime of either being in school or working at a school, I’m used to summer being a slower time. At the public library, it’s the exact opposite. When the kids are out of school, we at the library are busier than ever.

Our “Oceans of Possibilities” summer reading program is going (if you’ll pardon the pun) swimmingly. Kids’ programs have drawn crowds we haven’t seen since before the pandemic. Registration for most of our teen programs filled up fast. And adults have enjoyed a diverse array of programs from author visits to historical presentations.

Mega Mondays have been a weekly highlight. These all-ages programs, at 10:30 a.m. every Monday, feature guest performers and presenters. So far this summer we’ve had Balloon Animal Adventures, Crane River Theater, Wildlife Encounters, and a very special presentation from musician Oscar Rios Pohirieth showcasing the folk music of the Andes and cultures of South America, sponsored by Humanities Nebraska.

The fun isn’t over yet. Tomorrow we’re hosting Omaha-based magician Jeff Quinn for his “Splash of Magic” show. The following week we welcome musician Aaron Fowler and his therapy dogs, Bella and Choco, for a morning of singing, moving and sharing stories, called “Climb on Board the Boat.” And to wrap up the summer on July 25, we’re holding “Sharkfest,” a carnival of epic proportions that should be fun for the whole family.

The rest of the week is full of other programs for various age groups. Recently, our Baby & Toddler Lapsit has been seeing 50 attendees! Kids from birth through age 2 and their parents and caregivers are welcome to join us at 10:30 a.m. every Friday for songs, bounces and stories.

If you know a student who just finished kindergarten through fifth grade and could use some extra reading practice, join us for Summer Reading Enrichment at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Kids will enjoy a special activity before splitting off into peer groups to read with volunteers.

Kids in preschool through second grade can join us for Golden Sower Fun Club at 2 p.m. Wednesdays and hear this year’s award-winning read-aloud picture books before doing a craft. And kids ages 11 and younger can enjoy Stories and Crafts at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.

For older kids, Big Kids Club for third- through fifth-graders meets at 2 p.m. Tuesdays. This week, folks from the Hall County Extension Office will show kids how to make a watercolor memo board. Space is limited for this one, so sign up online at gilibrary.org or call us at 308-385-5333 to reserve your spot.

In the coming weeks Big Kids Club will enjoy makerspace activities and learn about ancient Nebraska sea life with materials from Morrill Hall — including sharks! (That’s right: sharks in Nebraska!)

We haven’t forgotten teens, either! This week, teens and tweens ages 10 and older are welcome to join us for water games at 2 p.m. Thursday at Stolley Park.

And of course, what is summer reading without the actual reading?

On Beanstack, our reading and activity tracking app, at the end of June we had 655 registered kid, teen, and adult readers, 634 of whom recorded any amount of reading. Collectively, they wrote 100 book reviews, earned 3,814 badges for accomplishing reading milestones and participating in library activities, and collected 997 rewards, including snacks, food coupons, and free books.

It’s not too late to sign up and start tracking your reading minutes! Go to gilibrary.beanstack.com and register yourself and your family. You can log minutes until 11:59 p.m. July 31. For every milestone you reach and activity you complete, you’ll earn a badge, which acts as a raffle ticket at the end of the summer. We have some fabulous drawing prizes for kids, teens and adults, so don’t miss out!

Laura Fentress serves as the youth and family services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at lauraf@gilibrary.org.