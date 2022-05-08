Laura Fentress: Just what is a library worth?

It’s difficult to quantify how much value a library brings to its community.

I’m sitting here with the 2021 Grand Island Public Library Annual Report plus 22 pages of 2021 GIPL statistics in an effort to answer that question.

The numbers look pretty impressive by themselves. We have 31,553 registered cardholders, 97,727 print books are available on our shelves. (Print remains the preferred medium for most of our patrons.) Materials were checked out 227,708 times in fiscal year 2020-2021.

We added 10,439 new items to our library between October 2020 and September 2021.

According to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, in 2018, nationwide public library expenditures per capita were $41.10. That’s less than $3.50 a month — mostly, but not entirely, funded locally. If every person in the U.S. checks out just two or three hardcover books or DVDs from their local library for the whole year, they’re already getting a great deal.

In Grand Island, our public library per capita expenses for fiscal year 2020-2021 were $33. That’s $2.75 a month.

Throw in free use of our high-end makerspace equipment for library cardholders and you’ve got yourself a steal.

The library advocacy website ilovelibraries.org has a “What’s Your Library Worth?” calculator. Plug in your circulation and program attendance statistics and it will return a dollar amount for “Total Value of Library Use.” With the information I have, we’re already up to $4.8 million for GIPL in 2021. That’s more than twice our operating budget, and doesn’t count meeting room or computer use.

Then there are the programs and services the calculator doesn’t ask about. For example, this year alone the AARP has provided free tax help in the library to more than 400 households. Our new volunteer-run seed library has been hugely popular, and funded entirely by community donations. How much are those services worth?

Several weeks ago we had more than 300 preschoolers at our annual Bear Fair. Along with their families and caregivers, they learned about health, safety, nutrition, fitness and literacy from community agencies, including the police and fire departments, health clinics, dance teachers, preschools and child advocacy organizations.

The Bear Fair was all in one place, for free. How much is that worth?

Sometimes, big numbers aren’t the goal. Preschool and Elementary Prime Time, bilingual six-week family literacy programs offered at the Grand Island Public Library by Humanities Nebraska, draw in about 10 to 15 families each spring and fall.

The goal of Prime Time is to encourage families to bond through reading, using classic and award-winning children’s picture books. After the story is read in English and Spanish, facilitators lead families in surprisingly deep discussion on themes like courage, beauty, fairness and responsibility. You can’t get that kind of rich discussion in a room of 300 people. How much is that worth?

And what about the things that are flat-out impossible to quantify?

How much is it worth for children to have a place to go to exercise their minds while school is out for the summer? How much is it worth to have a free volunteer-sponsored homebound program that delivers books to patrons unable to visit the library?

How much is it worth when a patron tells you the library was her and her children’s safe place when she was fleeing domestic violence?

One chilly morning this winter when I went to unlock the doors at 9 a.m., a patron was there waiting to come in. “I’m going to apply for a job today!” he said cheerfully.

How much will that end up being worth?

When you walk into a library, you open yourself up to a million possibilities.

So, how much is a library worth? I guess it depends on how much you put into it.

Laura Fentress serves as the youth and family services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at lauraf@gilibrary.org.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.