Make a homemade pandemic Valentine’s celebration loving, safe

For us, there will be flowers — orchids delivered from Costco or Trader Joe’s. My wife will cook something lovely, and she will really enjoy doing that as much as I’ll enjoy eating it. The house will be nicely lit by candlelight, and we will watch a rom-com or maybe some sci-fi, and we will keep the celebration vibe going. It’s not about what we eat, drink, or do — it’s about celebrating our love and togetherness.

Honoring your loving relationship, if you are fortunate to have one, is a very important part of nurturing it, so you can continue to enjoy being together, building on what you have, and making your union stronger. Relationships are like any other living thing: They need to grow. This year especially, it’s OK to turn down the heat on Valentine’s Day, but you can’t turn it off completely, unless as a couple you both agree.

If you want to do your Cupid thing differently, that’s great. How you do it is completely up to you, but do remember that we are in the darkest days of a pandemic, and hosting a party or even going out to dinner is just not safe to do. Valentine’s Day is a couple’s thing anyway. You don’t need all those extra people.