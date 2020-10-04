Making good use of ‘the new normal’

Everyone’s experience is different. We may all be in this together, but we’re in different boats, as they say. A few literally have mega-yachts. Others barely have a life raft. Most of us are somewhere in-between, navigating shifting winds. Which, to me, means that everything around me is saying slow down, it will be better if you find ways to relax into your new way of life, and that can be a little unsettling.

If you’ve always been ambitious, someone who thrived on moving your life forward, this may be a hard time for you emotionally. To create more balance in your life, you have to figure out the best way to manage until you’re out of rough waters. It’s not about getting to a destination; it’s about holding on until the seas become calm enough to navigate.

If you have too much time on your hands, you will need to pick up a couple of things to keep busy. When you are all alone in your head, it can be a very difficult place to feel safe, so try to find meaningful activities and people. If you can make this time about calm and connection, you will get something out of it that you can use for the rest of your life.