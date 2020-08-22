Making the best of lockdown 2.0

Many parents who can afford it will choose home and online schooling, just to be on the safe side. As everyone who has raised a child knows, when they go back to school, they usually will bring home a bug of some kind that makes others sick. The normal colds and flu are part of what we have learned to live with, but I don’t know enough about COVID-19 to feel comfortable, and I would opt for keeping my kid at home, if given the choice.

I totally get that the socialization of the classroom is important to growth, and many parents rely on school not only to educate their children but also to take care of them during the day, so they can work. In many cases, our schools also make sure that children get proper nutrition.

These things are important, and we are already adjusting and creating ways for our kids and our world to be safer. Meal and school supply deliveries are already being figured out for those in need by those in charge, and right now it’s still a question but I hope it will get worked out as well as possible.