Making the holiday special during a difficult time

Good people. Look for goodness where you can find it. There’s still a lot out there, and most of it comes from the milk of human kindness. I am grateful for the kind people in my life. These are the people who make life worth living, and I give back in any way I can.

Your energy. The world may be on pause, but you don’t have to be. You just need to create new ways of doing your life, and some of that is going to be pleasant and some not so much. But you can figure it out.

Your home. Find ways to make yourself more comfortable in the home that you have. We got a shower bench — not a big deal, but it was a real lifestyle improvement, and it looks cool. I’m also thinking of trading my “executive” chair for a cushy gamer one.

Good friends. Connecting with others is very important, so get creative. We have many devices, but with family in different parts of the world, Zoom won’t work. We may set up every phone, pad, and computer and connect each with a different person to talk with whoever is available at that time on Thanksgiving Day, and for a little while, we will all feel connected that way.