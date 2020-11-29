My dog has a favorite person ... and it’s not me

I rescued my little Foxy several years ago. I wasn’t looking for her, but she just crawled up on to my lap and went to sleep, so I took her home. She spent the night with her head on my pillow, and I knew she belonged with me.

It wasn’t all green grass and fire hydrants. She had been abused, was not socialized well and not trained at all, so we walked and worked every day to give her the most comfortable life possible, and she adapted pretty well.

I was her person. She didn’t really like other dogs or people ... until I met my to-be wife. The day Angelika came over to visit for the first time was the last time Foxy was truly my dog. She abandoned me for the love of a tender woman, and who can blame her? I would have done the same. Then Angelika and I got married, and we’re a happy family.

We always walk together, the three of us, through our village, in and out of the greenbelts and pathways, from the hills to the lake — we cover a lot of ground almost every single day. My wife holds the lead, and I get the poop bag, but it’s all good. We get exercise and have fun, because Foxy enjoys her walks and prances through the neighborhood like a 10-pound prize pony.