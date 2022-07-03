Nebraska Admirals Association, Grand Island Port

The Nebraska Admirals Association, along with the Big Red Sub Club, were honored to host six sailors from the USS Nebraska Submarine on June 14. They arrived in Omaha and were met by members of the Big Red Sub Club. The sailors then traveled to Grand Island, where they were met by Fleet Admiral Annette Partridge of the Nebraska Admirals Association.

A steak dinner and social was enjoyed with the sailors and a few members of the Grand Island Port Admirals. On June 15 the group toured Stuhr Museum led by Fred Roeser, Grand Island port commander and state board member. Fellow Admiral Steve White from NTV met with the group and interviewed the sailors. Next was a trip to the Raising Nebraska Building where the sailors enjoyed weighing themselves in number as if they were live baby pigs and learned how to drive a combine. Ed Meedel, Nebraska Admirals operation officer, was instrumental in organizing this tour.

They then met a group of admirals at the United Veterans Club for lunch provided by Admiral Doug Brown of the Grand Island Port. The sailors were able to observe the flag display at Veterans Park before leaving for Kearney.

The sailors visited the Archway Museum and were met by DeAnna the “kookie lady” who gave them each homemade cookies before making their way to North Platte. After staying in North Platte and taking part in the Nebraska Land Days parade and attending the rodeo, they returned to Omaha to go to the College World Series games on Sunday, June 19. On Monday evening, June 20, was a farewell picnic before leaving Tuesday morning to return to their boat.

The guys were very impressed with all the people they met and sights they saw. “Nebraska has the best people,” exclaimed one sailor and the others agreed. None of the other “state” submarines host sailors like this, so it is really special to the men.

The master chief determines which sailors earn the right to go on this weeklong excursion. It is rare that a sailor is chosen to go on this trip more than once. The sailors also thanked the admirals for the Christmas ornaments they receive every year. The Chamber of Commerce and Grand Island Tourism also added to the visit with gift bags.