Noteworthy ... : Area school boards earn state awards

The Nebraska Association of School Boards recognized several area school boards with the Board of Excellence Award during its annual Area Membership Meeting.
The award is presented to boards of which the members attend a minimum of two learning opportunities during the year and are engaged in NASB’s annual Delegate Assembly.
Receiving the award were:
Centura Public Schools: Aron Hostetler, Eric Hostetler, Jeff Christensen, Justin Caspersen, Teresa Grabowski and Will Kemptar; and Superintendent Ryan Ruhl.
Grand Island Public Schools: Bonnie Hinkle, Carlos Barcenas, Dan Brosz, Erika Wolfe, Heidi Schutz, Julie Gortemaker, Kelly Enck, Lisa Albers and Terry Brown; and Superintendent Tawana Grover.
Heartland Community Schools, Henderson: Gary Braun, Glen Ott, Kent Allen, Paul Brune, Steven Stebbing and Tammy Ott; and Superintendent Brad Best.
St. Paul Public Schools: Dan Scheer, Janelle Morgan, Jason Meinecke, Marty Mrkvicka, Philip Thede and Shelly Harrahill; and Superintendent John Poppert.
