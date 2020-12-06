Noteworthy ... Aurora nurse honored with state Caring Kind Award

Allyson Wilson of Memorial Hospital in Aurora has been named a Nebraska Hospital Association Caring Kind Award recipient for 2020. For 41 years, the Caring Kind award has been given to Nebraska’s most caring hospital workers — those who have demonstrated compassion for patients, cooperation with co-workers, and dedication to excellence in their job responsibilities.

As a registered nurse, Wilson was recognized as a dedicated employee who exemplifies leadership and outstanding commitment to her multiple positions at Memorial Hospital. She also is a diabetic educator, a charge nurse and is a part of the Aurora Fire Department Ambulance team.

“Allyson goes above and beyond not only in caring for patients, but in working together with our entire healthcare team,” said Lindy Flynn, director of nursing at Memorial Hospital. “She is well respected by others, and her caring nature and positive attitude contribute to the excellent culture we strive for in our organization.”