 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Noteworthy ... Aurora nurse honored with state Caring Kind Award
0 comments

Noteworthy ... Aurora nurse honored with state Caring Kind Award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Allyson Wilson of Memorial Hospital in Aurora has been named a Nebraska Hospital Association Caring Kind Award recipient for 2020. For 41 years, the Caring Kind award has been given to Nebraska’s most caring hospital workers — those who have demonstrated compassion for patients, cooperation with co-workers, and dedication to excellence in their job responsibilities.

As a registered nurse, Wilson was recognized as a dedicated employee who exemplifies leadership and outstanding commitment to her multiple positions at Memorial Hospital. She also is a diabetic educator, a charge nurse and is a part of the Aurora Fire Department Ambulance team.

“Allyson goes above and beyond not only in caring for patients, but in working together with our entire healthcare team,” said Lindy Flynn, director of nursing at Memorial Hospital. “She is well respected by others, and her caring nature and positive attitude contribute to the excellent culture we strive for in our organization.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Who moved? You or God?

An elderly couple was out for a drive. They stopped behind a young couple in the car ahead of them. They were sitting right next to each other.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts