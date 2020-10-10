Noteworthy ... Central City woman earns honors

Barb Hoff of Central City was presented the President’s Award by the Nebraska Association of Behavioral Health Organizations Oct. 7.
NABHO President Chase Francl, with Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska, selected Hoff for her work in organizing and serving in the “Set Free” jail ministry along with several other members from her church.
Francl wrote that whether “providing help finding short-term housing and shelter, transportation to treatment or medical appointments, acquiring basic necessities, and meeting the emotional and spiritual needs of those she works with, Barb and her team demonstrate an uncommon commitment to those commonly overlooked and misunderstood.”
