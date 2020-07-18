Nebraska State Patrol begins 63rd Basic Recruit Camp
Twenty-three recruits have started their journey to become troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol at the NSP Training Academy in Grand Island, NSP began its 63rd Basic Recruit Camp.
The recruits of NSP Basic Recruit Camp 63 are from three states and 16 communities across Nebraska. They include:
Travis Bauer, Kearney; John Lonnborg, Beatrice; Simon Bessmer, Omaha; Kaleb Mayfield, La Vista; Aaron Borcyk, Omaha; Glen McGavren, Omaha; Matthew Brown, Bayard; Joel McGrew, Lincoln; Nicholas Buck, Rochester, Minn.; Grant Moody, Aurora; Tyler Evans, Stanton; Andrew Ochoa, Alliance;
Gideon Fink, Scottsbluff; Donnita Pfeifer, Bassett; Aaron Hartley, Omaha; Justin Pleskac, Omaha; Scott Hild, Edgar; Jenna Riddle, Lincoln; Nathan Karr, Hastings; Aaron Scott, Republican City; Joshua Ko, Pearl City, Hawaii; Matthew Wagner, Grand Island; and Chase Landry, Valley.
Camp 63 is the second basic recruit camp offered by NSP in 2020. The 23 recruits represent the largest class since Camp 57 in 2016, which also began with 23 recruits. The recruits will complete 22 weeks of training before graduation on Dec. 18.
Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska honors area volunteers
Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is celebrating its volunteers with awards that recognize those who go above and beyond to make a difference for the organization and for girls.
This year the annual Girl Scout Volunteer Awards Ceremonies normally held across the state were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Central Nebraska volunteers receiving awards include:
Amanda Groff of Doniphan, Volunteer of Excellence; Kristi Kleinsasser of Elba, five-year pin; Gibbon Public Library of Gibbon, Community Benefactor; Newell Elementary School and Geri Zaruba of Grand Island, Community Benefactor; Jeremy Brandt and Al Tompkins of Grand Island, Friends of Camp;
Paula Carlson, Steven Stoppkotte and Melissa Vodehnal, all of Grand Island, Volunteer of Excellence; Sarah Ayres, Melissa Cowling, Sarah Hoins and Liz Karr, all of Hastings, appreciation pins; Hawthorne Elementary School of Hastings, Community Benefactor; Jackie Russell of Hastings, honor pin; Tracy Palmer of Hastings, Thanks Badge;
Brenda Aipperspach and Kerrie Catchpool, both of Hastings, Volunteer of Excellence; Sabrina Nelson of Ord, Volunteer of Excellence; Ravenna Public Library of Ravenna, Community Benefactor; Carissa Stepanek of St. Paul, five-year pin; Ali Mills of St. Paul, Volunteer of Excellence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.