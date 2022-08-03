 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NOTEWORTHY ...

Noteworthy ... Hastings campus recruiter wins Rising Star Award

HASTINGS — Valeria Denman, admissions recruiter at Central Community College-Hastings, received the 2022 Admissions Rising Star Award from the Nebraska Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Offices during its state convention July 12 in Omaha.

Valeria Denman

The award recognizes an individual in the college admissions profession who has made significant contributions to the organization, has demonstrated a commitment to professionalism and shows NACRAO leadership potential.

Denman is a member of the NACRAO Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee and was recently elected secretary of the NACRAO Board of Directors.

Denman lives in Hastings with her husband, Andrew. She is a 2016 graduate of Wood River High School and is the daughter of Alvaro and Evelia Veliz of Alda.

