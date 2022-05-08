Noteworthy ... : Several area 4-H volunteers earn state-level awards

LINCOLN — Twenty-two adult volunteers, one 4-H member, and a family of volunteers are being recognized with Nebraska 4-H Volunteer Awards.

The Kristy and Dave Hattan Family from Lancaster County is receiving the Multi-Generation Family of Volunteers Award. Additional family members include: Jill Hattan, Tyler Hattan, Tammy Wollen, Brandy Brock

This award recognizes a family with at least three generations of active 4-H volunteers.

Marlie Mundt, 4-H member in Merrick County is receiving the Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award. This award recognizes a 4-H member, ages 14-18, who has made a meaningful impact on their local 4-H community.

Eleven individuals are receiving Emerging Adult Volunteer Awards. These awards recognize current volunteers who have served less than three years in their local 4-H community. One individual is recognized for each Nebraska Extension Engagement Zone. Area recipients include: Wendy Scheenan, Sheridan County; Krista Thoene, Garfield County; Joy Harris, Nance County; and Cathy Hill-Klein, Platte County.

Eleven individuals are receiving Outstanding Adult Volunteer Awards. These awards recognize current volunteers who have served more than four years in their local 4-H community. One individual is recognized for each Nebraska Extension Engagement Zone. Area recipients include: Jolene Dunbar, Loup County; Dean Battie, Buffalo County; Kathy Gorecki, Howard County; and Brigen Kinnison, Platte County.

The Nebraska 4-H Volunteer Awards honor individuals who are making meaningful and lasting contributions to their local 4-H communities.

“All across the state, Nebraska 4-H volunteers do incredible work to provide opportunities for our youth,” says Jill Goedeken, 4-H Professional Development and Volunteer Extension Educator. “These volunteers generously give their time, energy, and creativity to help develop the next generation of leaders, and we are thrilled to be able to recognize their contributions.”

Recipients will be celebrated during a recognition ceremony at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair.

For more information about Nebraska 4-H Volunteer Awards, please visit 4h.unl.edu/volunteer-recognition.

Area providers attend early childhood conference

HOLDREGE — Sixty-two individuals attended an early childhood conference, “The ABCs of Child Care,” on March 26 at the Phelps County Ag Center in Holdrege.

The conference was designed for child care providers; child care center, preschool, Head Start and elementary school staff members; parents; and other interested individuals.

Participants were able to attend sessions on creative support strategies for developmental concerns, communication skills in a COVID world, do-it-yourself early learning and STEM play, empowering child-led play, and working on your business versus working in your business.

Area participants were: Janice Budd of Grand Island; Jarilyn Lyons of Hastings; Keith Bruce, JaeCee Malone, Vicki Polhemus, Tasha Rethorst, Chris Stockton and Linda Woodside of Kearney; and Mandy Anderson of St. Paul.

Conference sponsors were Central Community College, Central Early Learning Partnership, Early Development Network, Family Service Child Care Program, Nebraska Health and Human Services, ruralMED Management Resources and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension.