October is Family History Month; start your research at the library

What will you discover when you begin to dig up roots in your family history?

Since 2001, October has been recognized in the United States as Family History Month. Maybe you are just a beginner with genealogical research or perhaps a seasoned veteran. Whatever your family research skill level may be, the Grand Island Public Library has resources that can help you uncover your family’s past.

By far the most popular genealogical research tool that our library offers is Ancestry Library Edition. Ancestry Library provides access to billions of online records including census, vital records (birth, death, marriage, and baptism/christening), voter lists, military records, immigration and passenger lists, and even more unique records such as city directories or high school yearbooks. Ancestry Library is only available for access inside the library, so make an appointment today to use the Heritage Room to log on.

Speaking of the Heritage Room, we have many collections of genealogical materials. There is the library’s own Heritage collection, which consists of mainly Nebraska-related resources, both local and statewide. The library also has a genealogy collection of research guides and some local family histories.