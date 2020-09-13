Pandemic breakups: How to avoid them

A lot of couples split up after 9/11, but a lot of people also came together. There were many breakups and also many marriages. That isn’t happening so much now, as dating and mating have become problematic. So why would you want to end a relationship that you could work to improve when leaving means you will probably be alone for an extended period of time?

If the relationship is abusive, I encourage you to leave. But if the problem is selfishness, or laziness, or even an affair, you can choose to process the pain, make the necessary changes together, and become a couple again.

Don’t get me wrong. I hate what is happening in the world right now, but if I have to go through the plague, I’d prefer to do it with my best friend. We look out for each other, and we don’t get upset if someone is feeling a little out of sorts. We give each other room to be human. We share our experiences of living through this pandemic and the economic ravages it is leaving in its wake, along with the fight for equality for those who have been marginalized for too long. It’s a lot for anyone to deal with alone.