Pandemic-related anxiety, depression still on the rise

Everyone knows this is a very difficult time. Pandemic-related anxiety and depression has increased dramatically, as has the use of alcohol, pills and cannabis. People are tired of feeling bad and sad, so they look for escapes where they can find them.

During this time, we’ve also seen an uptick in divorces and breakups. Ending a relationship always starts with some dissatisfaction, some inner pain, and when you are overwhelmed with the events of the world you are living in, it would be normal to question the person you are living with.

You can almost feel the pandemic-related anxiety in the air. I am afraid of COVID, and that same fear is shared by millions of others. That is why so many do not want to go out, and in addition, they are scared and perhaps intimidated by people who do go out.

I fear for those who are alone; the isolation is painful enough without adding the fear of our futures into the mix. If you are by yourself, reach out to a real person and connect by FaceTime or Zoom for just a few minutes. It will do you a world of good. I know we are trying to support each other, and those with families are in the best position because of their built-in support system.