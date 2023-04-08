The Easter bunny gives out a high five during the Grand Island Hy-Vee Easter egg hunt Saturday.
JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT
A girl gets her face painted during the Grand Island Hy-Vee Easter egg hunt Saturday at the store.
JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT
Adults got a turn at gathering Easter treats during the Grand Island Hy-Vee Easter egg hunt Saturday. Two kids hunts were held, and one adult. It was the second year for the event.
JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT
Hayzlee Herrick, niece of the late Broedy Starkey, sits on the Easter Bunny’s lap during the second annual Broedy Starkey Memorial Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday in Cushing.
JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT
Area kids had two acres to hunt for eggs during the second annual Broedy Starkey Memorial Easter Egg Hunt on April 2 in Cushing. The event was created by Starkey’s family in 2022 in his honor. Broedy loved Easter and loved kids. He died in a car accident at age 22 in 2018.
JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT
Sutton Hake of Palmer looks to see what treat he gets inside his Easter egg during the second annual Memorial Boredy Starkey Eaters Egg Hunt Saturday in Cushing.
JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT
Brodie Sweet, 18 months old, hunts for Easter Eggs during the second annual Broedy Starkey Memorial Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday in Cushing. Thousands of eggs filled with candy, treats and other prizes, filled two pastures.
David Stoltenberg takes a turn carrying a cross down South Locust Street in Grand Island on Friday. The Annual Cross Walk event, which started in 1992, always takes place on Good Friday. The cross was carried along the entire 5-mile route through town.
Area kids had two acres to hunt for eggs during the second annual Broedy Starkey Memorial Easter Egg Hunt on April 2 in Cushing. The event was created by Starkey’s family in 2022 in his honor. Broedy loved Easter and loved kids. He died in a car accident at age 22 in 2018.
Brodie Sweet, 18 months old, hunts for Easter Eggs during the second annual Broedy Starkey Memorial Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday in Cushing. Thousands of eggs filled with candy, treats and other prizes, filled two pastures.