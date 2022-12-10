 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
FANTASY OF TREES

PHOTOS: Grand Island Stuhr Museum's Fantasy of Trees

  • 0

Grand Island's Railside packed for Christmas celebration.
121022-gii-news-fantasy-of-trees-jrs-p5

This yellow tree with glass Cardinals was submitted by the American Legion for the 34th annual Fantasy of Trees exhibit at Stuhr Museum inside the Leo B. Stuhr Building. This seasonal favorite brings many local businesses, organizations and groups together as they deck the halls of the iconic Leo B. Stuhr Building. Display runs through Jan. 3.
121022-gii-news-fantasy-of-trees-jrs-p1

This year is the 34th annual Fantasy of Trees exhibit at Stuhr Museum. This seasonal favorite brings many local businesses, organizations and groups together as they deck the halls of the iconic Leo B. Stuhr Building. Display runs through Jan. 3.
121022-gii-news-fantasy-of-trees-jrs-p3

This tree submitted by the A.O.K. Ladies is part of the 34th annual Fantasy of Trees exhibit at Stuhr Museum. The display is available for viewing until Jan. 3.
121022-gii-news-fantasy-of-trees-jrs-p4

This glass Cardinal is part of a yellow tree submitted by the American Legion of the 34th annual Fantasy of Trees exhibit at Stuhr Museum inside the Leo B. Stuhr Building.
121022-gii-news-fantasy-of-trees-jrs-p2

This is a cat-tastrophe waiting to happen.
121022-gii-news-fantasy-of-trees-jrs-p6

This tree submitted by Big Brothers Big Sisters is part of the 34th annual Fantasy of Trees exhibit at Stuhr Museum. The display is available for viewing until Jan. 3.
121022-gii-news-fantasy-of-trees-jrs-p7

A tree submitted by the American Legion Auxilary Post 134.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts