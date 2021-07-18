 Skip to main content
Platt Duetsche Colonial Club
Platt Duetsche Colonial Club

Members of the Platt Duetsche Colonial Club met for their monthly meeting on July 7.

Arlene Andreasen and Darlene Albright will be celebrating birthdays this month. Jan Anderson has an anniversary.

Door prize winners were Janet Larson, Eileen English, Albright, Andreasen, Jana Cornelius and Beverly Wolfe. Card winners were: English, Irene Alder and Marlene Mader pinochle; Anderson, Cornelius and Larson, pitch.

The next Platt Duetsche Colonial Club meeting is planned for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.

