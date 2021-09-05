 Skip to main content
Platt Duetsche Colonial Club
Platt Duetsche Colonial Club members met for their monthly meeting on Sept. 1.

Joyce Fellows and Eileen English will be celebrating birthdays this month.

Door prize winners were Harlene Stoltenberg and Kay Shafer. Card winners were: Marlene Mader, Bev Galloway and Irene Alder, pinochle; Judy Rose, Darlene Albright and Arlene Andreasen, pitch.

The Platt Duetsche Colonial Club has changed its meeting dates from the first Wednesday to the third Wednesday of the month. The group’s next scheduled meeting is at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.

