Forty members of the Platt Duetsche Ladies Society attended their monthly meeting on July 2.

Following the meal, the meeting was opened with the flag salute and a moment of silence for Esther Rosaker’s passing at 106 years. Those having 80th and 90th birthdays were recognized.

President Beverly Wolfe selected four people to serve on the nominating committee They were each given a list of members and the duties for each office.

Bev Galloway, Christie Dalton, Lorraine Krecklow, Betty Lou Obermiller, Lorraine Oberschulte, LaJean Kroeger, Sonya Phillis, Eileen English, Bev Rupkalvis and Kay Stofer won door prizes.

Card winners were: Sharolyn Moss, Galloway and Phillis, double pinochle; Wolfe, Jan Anderson, Darlene Albright and Carolyn Luebbe, pitch; Betty Rother, Marlene Mader and Arlene Obermiller, sheepshead.

The next meeting will be Friday, Aug. 6, with off-Fridays on July 16 and 30.