The Platt Duetsche Ladies Society met for their monthly meeting March 5 with 30 members present.

Those having 80th and 90th birthdays were recognized,

Delores Danielson was introduced as a new member of the society and was welcomed by the group.

Lorraine Oberschulte, Darlene Albright, Joyce Fellows, Shirley Thavenet, Jan Anderson, LaMae Stoltenberg, Betty Lou Obermiller, Marlene Mader, LaVonn Kulus and Myrna Petzoldt won door prizes.

Card winners were: Sandra Hostler, Beverly Wolfe and Lorraine Krecklow, double pinochle; Kulus, Rosie Staroska and Ingrid Gerkout, pitch; LaJean Krueger, Beth Obermiller and Petzoldt, sheepshead.

The next Platt Duetsche Ladies Society meeting is planned for Friday, April 2, with off-Friday on March 19.