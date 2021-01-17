The Platt Duetsche Ladies Society met Jan. 8, with 14 members and one guest, Deloris Dangleson, sister of Marlene Mader.
Following the meal, the meeting was opened with the flag salute, several thoughts for the new year and a moment of silence for departed members, Fern Kunze, Marge Olson, Harriet Meyer, MilRae Sullivan, Berneice Tucker, Dorothy Lillienth and Wilda Paustian.
Those having 80th or 90th birthdays in November, December and January were recognized.
Ingrid Gerkout, Arlene Andreson, Lorraine Oberschulte, Pat Miller, Dangleson, Mader, Betty Rother and Lorraine Krecklow won door prizes. Rother won the fish bowl.
Card winners were: Sandra Hostler and Krecklow, double pinochle; and Lavonne Kulus and Mader, pitch.
The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 5, with off-Friday on Jan. 22. Members are encouraged to call members and remind them of the meeting.