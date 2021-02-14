Eighteen members of the Platt Duetsche Ladies Society met Feb. 5 for their monthly meeting.

Those having 80th and 90th birthday were recognized.

Thank-you notes were read from the Crisis Center, Hope Harbor, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Grand Generation Center.

Two upcoming events were announced. A sweetheart prime rib dinner is scheduled for Feb. 13, beginning at 5:30 p.m., and a bingo party followed by a spaghetti dinner at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28.

Lavonne Kulus, Pat Miller, Marlene Mader, Betty Rother, Arlene Andreson, Ingrid Gerkout, Shirley Boltz, Darlene Albright, Loretta Dunham and Lorraine Oberschulte won door prizes. Gerkout won the fish bowl.

Card winners were: Miller, Bev Wolfe and LaMae Stoltenberg, double pinochle; Carolyn Luebbe, Kulus, Albright and Gerkout, pitch; Rother, Mader and Oberschulte, sheepshead.

The next meeting is planned for noon Friday, March 5, with off-Friday on Feb. 19.