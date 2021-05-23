Thirty-nine members of the Platt Duetsche Ladies Society attended the May 7 meeting.

Following the meal, the meeting was opened with the flag salute and a silent prayer for departed member Dolores Meyers. Members with 80th and 90th birthdays were recognized. One courtesy card was sent.

The group discussed several issues and decided to raise the fee to play cards. Also, it was decided to keep off-Fridays for another month.

Jan Anderson, Lorraine Oberschulte, Deloris Danielson, Pat Miller, Kay Stofer, Myrna Petzoldt, LaJean Kroger, Betty Rother, Arlene Andresen and Arlene Obermiller won door prizes.

Card winners were: Sherolyn Moss, Krecklow and Miller, double pinochle; Carolyn Luebbe, Jeanne Cadawaleder and Robyn Kamper, pitch; LaJean Kroger, Obermiller and LaMae Stoltenberg sheepshead.

The next meeting is scheduled for noon June 4, with off-Friday on May 21.