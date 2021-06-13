Thirty-nine members of the Platt Duetsche Ladies Society attended their monthly meeting on June 4.

Following the meal, the meeting was opened with the flag salute and a moment of silence for departed member, Evelyn Gappa. Eighty and 90th birthdays were recognized.

In July a nominating committee needs to be named as all four officers are not returning. Members need to be ready to serve and nominate those to serve in all four positions.

Betty Rother, Bev Rupkalvis, Lorraine Tozcek, LaJean Kroeger, Darlene Albright, Diane Archer, Lorraine Oberschulte, Bev Galloway, Kay Stofer and Arlene Obermiller won door prizes.

Card winners were: Tozcek, Galloway and Sonya Phillis, double pinochle; Arlene Andreasen, Robyn Kamper and Gaylene Beck, pitch; Norma Harder, LaMae Stoltenberg and Obermiller, sheepshead.

Next meeting will be July 2, with off-Friday on June 18.