The Platt Duetsche Ladies Society met Oct. 2, with 36 members and one guest present. Verna Hamilton was a guest of her sisters, Eileen English, Loretta Dunham and Marcella Lowe.

Following the flag salute, President Beverly Wolfe shared thoughts about fall. Those having 80 or 90 birthdays were recognized and thanks was given to the kitchen helpers.

A thank-you note from Trinity Methodist Church for Alice Kistler was read and a note from the Grand Generation Center for Betty Schmidt was also read.

It was announced that there will be no Halloween party for children this year because of the pandemic.

Carlene Denman, Betty Lou Obermiller, LaVonne Kulus, Pat Miller, Norma Harders, Robyn Kamper, Arlene Obermiller, Darlene Albright, Loretta Dunham and Eileen English won door prizes. Rosie Staroska won the fish bowl.

Card winners were: Pam Tagel, Lorraine Krecklow, Wojlfe, double pinochle; Kulus, Kamper, Albright, Arlene Andreasen, Marcha Ferguson, Jan Anderson, pitch; Marlene Mader, Betty Rother and Arlenee Obermiller, sheepshead.

The next meeting will be at noon Nov. 6, with off-Fridays on Oct. 16 and 30.