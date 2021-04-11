Twenty-four members of the Platt Duetsche Ladies Society attended their April 4 meeting. Following the flag salute, President Beverly Wolfe read an Easter greeting and had some Easter exercises for the group to do. Ladies having 80th or 90th birthdays were recognized.

A motion was approved to stop giving a fish bowl prize until attendance improves.

Wolfe also mentioned that some changes had been made with card-prize money. Off-Friday prizes would be limited to the amount paid by the number of players. The fourth prize given to pitch players has been eliminated for the time being.

Myrna Petzoldt, Lavonn Kulus, LaJean Kroger, Pat Miller, Kamper, Joyce Fellows, Sharolyn Moss, Jan Anderson, Kay Stofer and Marlene Mader won door prizes.

Card winners were: Wolfe, Miller and Moss, double pinochle; Bev Rupkalvis, Judy Mead and Betty Lou Obermiller, pitch; Norma Harders, LaMae Stotenberg and Kroger, sheepshead.

The next meeting will be Friday, May 7, with off-Fridays on April 16 and 30.