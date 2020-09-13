 Skip to main content
Popcorn Days’ Go Kart Races raise funds for Scotia Rescue
NORTH LOUP — Proceeds from the Birkel Circle Popcorn Days Go Kart Races held during the 119th Popcorn Days celebration in August were donated to Scotia Rescue.

The money winners of the adult racing competition were Davey Nall of St. Libory, first; Andy Devine of Albion, second; and Mike Ehlers of St. Paul, third.

At Birkel Raceway, on Aug. 30, Scotia Rescue Capt. Jethro Koehn was presented a $415 check by Walker Birkel, son of Justina and Heath Birkel, to help finance a Stryker Power-LOAD cot fastener for an ambulance used by Scotia and North Loup EMTs.

“The Stryker Power-LOAD cot fastener is an expensive piece of equipment and I am proud that those racing and watching at Birkel Circle were able to help,” said Heath Birkel of Birkel Circle.

