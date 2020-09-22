Prepare today for what you might need tomorrow

Face it: People are living longer than ever before, and health care costs are climbing higher every year. Which brings me to the subject of long-term care. You might assume it’s just about nursing homes, but it refers to more. Long-term care means getting the assistance you need at home as well.
You could live to 100 and never need long-term care. You could end up needing assistance in daily living long before retirement, or you could fit somewhere in between. Maybe your knees go. Or your eyes. Or you become a little too forgetful. No one likes to think about it, but the human body is not built to live forever. You need to be informed and prepared.
Long-term care insurance usually covers the costs for care that aren’t picked up by regular health insurance or Medicare. If you need assistance to properly feed, clothe or bathe yourself, long-term care insurance could pay the bill, depending on the type and amount of coverage you buy. But because it’s expensive, long-term care insurance isn’t typically a product lower-income individuals are able to afford.
If you’re middle-class, you’re likely to be hit the hardest by the high cost of long-term care because you’re likely to spend most of your assets if you require extended long-term assistance. You may not qualify for Medicaid assistance, yet paying your own bills for long-term care could break you.
If you’ve got a lot of dough (assets of $1 million or more), you can probably pay for your own long-term care from savings and investments, although you might want insurance anyway to preserve your estate for your kids or grandkids. If you fall into this category, make sure you are working with a reputable financial planner who can assist you in setting up your finances so you are not bombarded by taxes and inflation. More than likely, you need a variety of investments and insurance policies working together for you. If you need a referral for a reputable financial planner, I recommend you look for a fee-only professional in your area. The National Association of Personal Financial Planners website is a good place to locate an advisor.
If you opt for long-term care insurance, plan on paying dearly over many years for coverage you may or may not ever use. That’s the way insurance works. If you don’t think there’s any way that you’ll be able to afford the premiums, all is not lost. Perhaps some of these options will work in your situation to help you fund your long-term care needs:
n Save enough money during working years to pay for your care. Start now!
n Endeavor to remain healthy enough so as not to require outside care. Fire up the treadmill; join a gym.
n Pay to live in an assisted-care community, which may include some personal assistance along with room and board. Shop around.
n Look for other sources of funding, such as a life insurance riders or reverse mortgage.
Readers ask ...
Dear Mary: We just installed vinyl plank flooring in our home. Instructions say to only place non-rubber-backed rugs and mats on it. Is there an anti-fatigue non-rubber rug out there that you recommend?
— Karen
Dear Karen: This past weekend, I was looking at a new line of luxury vinyl plank flooring by Armstrong Flooring. Not only is it gorgeous and practical; it’s amazingly affordable.
Vinyl flooring has come a long way. But the problem remains that petroleum-based products like rubber can permanently stain vinyl over time.
On light vinyl colors that stain will appear an ugly shade of yellow. On darker vinyl, the stain may create a dark, shadowy appearance over time.
The Guardian Air Step Vinyl Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat may be a good option for you. These mats come in a variety of sizes and two color choices.
Another option is to place rugs that have no rubber backing over thick felt rug pads. As long as the pads are heavy and slightly smaller than the rugs themselves, they should stay in place, and provide a luxurious cushion for your feet and protection for your floor.
Dear Mary: A co-worker had a programmable thermostat installed in her home. She says the temperature is always perfect and her utility bills are lower.
The thermostat costs over $200, plus installation. Is it really worth it?
— Martha
Dear Martha: Programmable thermostats that control central heat and air conditioning can return many times their original cost in lower electricity bills. You can set your timer to turn off the AC about the time you leave for the day and turn back on a half-hour before you get home.
Contrary to popular belief, this does not use more electricity than having the AC constantly maintain a cool temperature; it uses less. In the winter, you can program your heat similarly.
On the low end, programmable thermostats online or at your local home improvement store like the Lux Products TX100E 7-Day Programmable Thermostat start as low as $27. The fabulous Nest Learning Thermostat, which is like a brain for your HVAC system that interfaces with your smartphone (amazing!), costs about $225.
All programmables come with installation instructions, but it’s a quick job for an electrician if you’re not comfortable doing the installation yourself.
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.
