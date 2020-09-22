Prepare today for what you might need tomorrow

If you’ve got a lot of dough (assets of $1 million or more), you can probably pay for your own long-term care from savings and investments, although you might want insurance anyway to preserve your estate for your kids or grandkids. If you fall into this category, make sure you are working with a reputable financial planner who can assist you in setting up your finances so you are not bombarded by taxes and inflation. More than likely, you need a variety of investments and insurance policies working together for you. If you need a referral for a reputable financial planner, I recommend you look for a fee-only professional in your area. The National Association of Personal Financial Planners website is a good place to locate an advisor.