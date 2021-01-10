Reach for your dreams in 2021

A great dream for library staff is to get patrons important information, especially now with the pandemic. The library is excited to be partnered with the Heartland United Way to offer our patrons a digital community bulletin board. In addition to the library, there are different host sites around Grand Island to provide important information about community health, wellness and safety. Information will be uploaded automatically to the message boards in multiple languages, their goal is to include Arabic, English, Somali and Spanish, and will help to increase awareness in the community. Their goal is to connect vulnerable populations to essential information (including COVID health information, access to resources). This big screen display is located in the rotunda across from the art alcove.

A great helpful health site if it is your goal to be healthier or find answers to your health needs in 2021 is the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Leon S. McGoogan Health and Science Library. It offers Consumer Health Information Resource Center (CHIRS) https://www.unmc.edu/library/consumer/index.html for Nebraska natives or patients receiving care in Nebraska. You can request a medical librarian to research questions and then they will send out a packet of information specific to your needs. This is a free service.