Chili chefs weren’t the only ones getting “wins” at Saturday’s American Red Cross Chili Cook-Off at Fonner Park.

A select few of the more than 20 compassionate cooks took home hardware, but thanks to community support and good timing, American Red Cross of Central and Western Nebraska came out winners, too.

The event, featuring homemade chili judged by celebrity judges and attendees, was held the day after the 2023 horse racing meet started at Fonner Park and while the 16th Annual Heartland Hoops Classic was underway at Heartland Events Center.

It was a happy coincidence that made a difference, said Rachelle Lipker, director of central and western Nebraska American Red Cross service area.

“We were hoping to be first weekend of horse racing, but we just never know because there's so many other things that are happening.”

Basketball tournament attendees were among some of the hungry judges, she added.

Chili chef Jim Bruns, who has participated the last few years the event has been held, said he noticed some extra diners, too.

“Yeah, I noticed,” he affirmed. “I was constantly going."

“Some people that had been at (the Heartland Hoops Classic) came over,” Bruns noted. “I had some friends that came that were going to go to the races afterwards. Some were going to go to the casino.”

The cook-off drew around 350 people, Lipker estimated, meaning the American Red Cross will be able to help more area residents in times of disaster.

Lipker said total funds raised wouldn’t be calculated for a few days.

The day was a definite win, she said, because of volunteers, chefs, attendees and anyone else who came to the event.

Jim’s Championship Chili (Bruns) had a champion repeat, Lipker said, winning both People’s Choice and the judges’ votes.

Rounding out the trophy winners were Pig in a Bag, who came in second for People’s Choice. Attendees’ third favorite was made by Mid Plains Behavioral Health.

Celebrity judges from NTV gave second place (behind Jim’s Championship Chili) to Mid Plains Behavioral Health, followed by Pathway Bank in third.

“Different organizations help out everyone, and I love doing that,” Bruns said. “I love helping other people, and I guess making people feel good with my chili.”

As the totals from the chili cook-off are calculated, Lipker said, the American Red Cross of Central and Western Nebraska can count its COVID comeback as a win, too.

Bruns indicated the same.

“I love the chance to win, but yeah, I think Red Cross really did, too.”