The coronavirus pandemic turned the inherently social institution of worship on its head when churches closed their doors in March.
The safety of traditional practices of worship services such as communion, offering and singing have been called into question.
However, when President Donald Trump declared churches essential in a speech on May 22, the question shifted from the safety of such practices to what is the best strategy for a return to in-person worship.
Grand Island places of worship answered that question in a number of different ways.
St. Mary’s returned right away, but is being cautious
Father Jim Golka of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island said the church returned to in-person worship the Saturday following the president’s declaration.
“We returned on May 30 for the Vigil of Pentecost,” Golka said. “We spent the majority of the day leading up to that service training our ushers on the new practices.”
At the first mass after reopening, Golka said he remembered the uncertainty of what would happen next caused hesitancy and an overall heaviness among the members of the congregation.
“There has definitely been hesitancy,” Golka said. “But, hesitancy during this situation is healthy.”
According to Golka, in a precautionary measure, the staff divided the sanctuary of St. Mary’s into social distancing sections, offered masks to parishioners and family units were seating in groups no larger than six.
“We are encouraging people to be as safe as they can,” Golka said. “We ask people who are immuno-compromised to stay at home.”
To further encourage safety, Golka said the Catholic church requirement to attend mass has been lifted.
He said the staff at St. Mary’s wears masks during each mass and disinfects the sanctuary following each service.
Even with the initial hesitancy, Golka said the overall response from his congregation has been positive.
“People appreciate everything we are doing,” Golka said. “On that first Sunday, we welcomed 32 people to the Catholic church. It was such a great joy.”
In addition to in-person services, St. Mary’s resumed holding confessions, funerals, counseling by appointment and will be holding first communion for more than 150 individuals in the coming weeks.
GI Free keeping sanctuary space only for congregation
The Grand Island Free Church returned to in-person services in June, but in a notably different sanctuary.
“We began meeting during the month of June outside in a tent,” said Jeff McKearney, Grand Island Free Church executive pastor.
According to McKearney, the church has continued to hold services outside since its return to in-person services, but also holds one service within the sanctuary.
“We are just trying to keep everyone safe,” McKearney said. “Just to get back into the building was the biggest thing. We are moving forward very slowly. We want to make the best decision.”
While the building has reopened for one service every week, McKearney said the building is on lockdown the rest of the week.
“We are not renting out the building,” McKearney said. “It is just us on Sunday and that is it.”
Similar to Golka, McKearney said he noticed a hesitancy in his congregation as well.
“Normally we have about 500-700 people attend on a Sunday,” McKearney said. “Right now, we are around 200-300. People are unsure.”
McKearney said Grand Island Free Church hopes to return to pre-COVID-19 practices in September, but is looking to the governor and city health officials for guidance.
“People want to … they are anxious to come back,” McKearney said. “But, we will only do it if people are confident and feel safe.”
With a significant amount of members considered to be in an “at-risk” demographic, McKearney said the church has discouraged shaking of hands, made hand sanitizer available and does not pass offering plates.
The church also has not hosted communion since March.
McKearney said, although the precautions do not allow for a traditional service, the congregation exudes an excited attitude for a return to in-person worship.
“There is an overwhelming sense of ‘it is great to be back together,’” McKearney said. “We believe church is essential.”
Trinity Lutheran removes all shared materials
Similarly to Grand Island Free Church, Trinity Lutheran Church returned to in-person worship on June 7.
Adam Snoberger, senior pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church, said since the middle of June the church as held two services on Sunday and one on Saturday.
At each service, ushers orient families on where to sit to maintain proper social distance, encourage mask wearing and parishioners partake in the practice of communion from their seats.
Snoberger said the church was taking care to ensure the safety of its congregation.
“We fog the sanctuary and entry ways with a CDC-certified chemical each week,” Snoberger said. “Between services, volunteers disinfect the sanctuary with wipes that have the same chemical.”
According to Snoberger, all shared materials also had been removed from the sanctuary.
“All hymnals and welcome slips, any item that would be touched by multiple families has been removed,” Snoberger said. “We wanted to be highly organized when we came back. We wanted people to be able to just come and see others — from a distance. The staff is here to make everyone comfortable and excited.”
According to Snoberger, the staff at Trinity Lutheran Church has been successful in its goal.
“I am not afraid,” Snoberger said. “I am confident that all steps, the necessary steps were taken.”
In addition to the precautions of the staff, Snoberger reported that a majority of the members of the congregation wore masks.
Snoberger also said attendance for each week was about half of the church’s average attendance, which he attributes to two main groups.
“People who have a health vulnerability and parents with young kids are staying home,” Snoberger said.
Snoberger also noted that a ripple effect causes families of individuals with health vulnerabilities to stay home in addition to the individual with the vulnerability.
Trinity United stays online, watching numbers
While a number of churches have reopened, at least one Grand Island place of worship, Trinity United Methodist, has not returned to in-person worship.
Kelly Karges, Trinity United senior pastor, said the church wants to return to in-person worship once the threat of COVID-19 is decreased significantly.
“We originally said we would return once Hall County did not report any new cases for two weeks,” Karges said. “That has not happened yet.”
Karges said once the church determines it is safe to resume in-person worship, it will require social distancing, check temperatures and there will be no singing.
The church also will ask families with children and individuals 65 and over — two cohorts that make up a majority of the churches congregation — to stay home.
According to Karges, Trinity United Methodist has enjoyed success with its virtual services.
“We have a good livestreaming setup,” Karges said. “People have enjoyed that. No matter what, we will continue livestreaming. Even when we come back, we will be a sort of hybrid.”
Karges said no decision on a future return has been made, but the church will continue monitoring the situation closely.
While each church responded to the COVID-19 pandemic in different ways, the safety of the congregation stood as the preeminent goal of each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.