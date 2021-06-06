The Resurrection Knights of Columbus hhoisted their monthly meeting May 24 at the parish hall, with Grand Knight Ray Glaser calling the meeting to order.

Fourth Degree Dusty Hast reported the Knights have been asked to do honor guard at the State Fair this summer, along with the support of the Third Degree.

Glaser reported there will be a membership drive June 27. District Deputy Chuck Donner reported that Nebraska football tickets will be raffled this year in August, as winners will be drawn at the council awards night in August. Also, all four councils have members ready to join on June 27.

Mike Follmer updated on the carpet project in the parish hall, landing steps and mop boards. The council agreed to pay one-third of the cost of the project.

Deacon Bill Buchta reported the Knights have plans that can maximize monies to charities that is affordable for many families.

Glaser had a slate of council officers for the new fraternal year starting in July.

Father Joe Kadaprayil recommended the Knights of Columbus have pictures and highlights of activities in the new parish directory.