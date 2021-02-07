Resurrection Knights of Columbus hosted their monthly meeting Feb. 1 at the parish hall.

Acting Grand Knight, Mike Fulmer, called the meeting to order.

District Deputy Chuck Donner reported on district activities. The Christmas Eve dinner served around 700 meals as a drive- thru only. Josh Jones reported on the Facebook page and My Parish Group for the council. Sam Ogden, a parishioner, has joined the seminary, so he is asking for our prayers.

Insurance agent Deacon Bill Buchta presented the council with the national Founders’ Award for net insurance gain. He also shared that Knights of Columbus Insurance has quality IRA’s and Roth IRA’s with strong rates and no fees.

A special thanks goes to Sam and Geri Zaruba, who donated shelving units to be used for storage areas. The council made Christmas donations to Father Joseph, Father Dave Rykwalder and Deacon John Willmes.

It was reported that the Free Throw Contest is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, in the south gym at Grand Island Central Catholic. The contest is for all Grand Island area youth ages 9 through 14.