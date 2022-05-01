Sarah Sivits: Hay, forage hotline available to help

Recent fires have been devastating for some feedlots and cattle producers as hay bales are quite combustible with extremely dry, hot and windy conditions.

If your operation has been impacted, there are resources available. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has a Hay & Forage Hotline for potential buyers and sellers of hay and forage products.

Producers who wish to sell their hay can contact the hotline at 402-471-4876. Their information is added to a “Sellers List” that is available online in a PDF format.

Those interested in purchasing hay can access the list at the NDA’s website (https://nda.nebraska.gov/promotion/hay/index.html), contact the sellers individually, and negotiate individual transactions.

Questions about the hotline program can be directed to the NDA at 402-471-4876.

Drought considerations and planting

Extremely dry conditions have made planting difficult for producers across the region.

Previous articles covered planting considerations including seeding depth, populations, soil temperature and moisture in respect to crop germination and herbicide activation.

This past week, UNL shared some excellent information about planting into dry conditions on jts CropWatch website, and I wanted to reiterate a few key points.

Seeing as how it’s been very dry across our region, some producers might consider planting their corn or soybean crop deeper than the standard recommendation of 1-1/2 to 2 inches to reach uniform moisture.

Research at Purdue University and UNL finds growers could plant their corn crop a little deeper (2-1/2 to 3 inches) without too many ill effects, but caution against planting soybeans deeper than 2-1/2 inches to find uniform moisture. Planting the crop too deep may negatively impact timely emergence.

Over the past couple weeks, pivots have been running across the county. This might be beneficial in situations where moisture is needed to properly work the soil (i.e., soils are too hard, powdery

or cloddy) and get the planter in the ground, but be cautious about temperature swings. The last thing you want is to have water freeze in the pivot overnight, so be mindful about ice buildup.

On very hard soils, runoff could be an issue so keep application rates low to avoid too much runoff. Finally, in very dry soils, herbicide injury can be a problem, especially with soybeans. If you plan to use PPO herbicides on soybean fields, be sure the seed vee is properly closed, no soil cracking is apparent along the seed trench, and enough moisture is available for the crop to take up water and stimulate germination. Apply your PPO herbicides a few days after planting and activate with water if necessary for proper weed control. We want to avoid seedling injury if at all possible.

More information about planting into dry conditions can be found on UNL’s CropWatch website.

Field crop scout training

Nebraska Extension is gearing up to host its Crop Scout Training Program from 8:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. May 17 at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension, and Education Center near Mead.

This course is designed for corn and soybean growers and industry professionals wanting to learn how to manage pests this growing season. This in-person training will cover corn and soybean development, crop diseases, weed identification, insect identification and understanding nutrient deficiencies.

Participants will receive workshop materials, instruction manuals, lunch, refreshments and the opportunity to interact with Extension specialists and educators to have their questions answered. Certified Crop Advisor credits have been applied for in the following areas: Pest management (six credits), crop management (one) and fertility/nutrient management (0.5 credits).

More information and online registration can be accessed at (https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/enre/fieldcropscouttraining/) and questions can be directed to Aaron Nygren, UNL Extension Educator, at 402-624-8030 or anygren2@unl.edu.

Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.

