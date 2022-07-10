Sarah Sivits: Japanese beetles can damage crops

Pay close attend to field edges this time of year for Japanese beetle damage.

Japanese beetles are well known for defoliating plants. The economic threshold for Japanese beetles is different depending on if the crop is in the vegetative or reproductive stages.

In soybeans, Japanese beetles skeletonize leaves reducing sunlight capture and photosynthetic capabilities. An insecticide treatment may be warranted when defoliation exceeds 30% in the vegetative stages and 20% in the reproductive stages in soybeans.

In corn, Japanese beetles scrape off the upper leaf surface in the vegetative stages. Typically, we don’t worry too much about Japanese beetle damage in corn in this stage but seeing as how a lot of the corn is in the vegetative stage due to delayed planting or replanting, consider a treatment option once 30% defoliation has been reached. In the reproductive stages, beetles start clipping silks which can inhibit pollination.

A management decision is warranted in the reproductive stage if all three of the following criteria are met: three or more Japanese beetles per ear, silks clipped to less than a hlaf inch, and pollination is less than 50% complete.

Pyrethroid insecticides work well for managing Japanese beetles in both corn and soybeans. Make sure to read labels carefully for desired rates and wear all recommended PPE on the labels. With hot and dry conditions this year, spidermite flaring could be an issue when managing insects like Japanese beetles. If this is the case, a product like bifenthrin can be used.

Corn disease update

The initial damage following a wind or hailstorm is devastating and as producers move forward, please scout fields routinely for disease development as these may have longer season impact.

Bacterial diseases tend to infect plants after high winds, heavy rain, or hail damage as they usually require a wound to enter the plant and initiate infection. Common diseases include Bacterial Leaf Streak, Goss’s Wilt and Leaf Blight, Holcus Spo, and Bacterial Stalk Rots in corn.

Scouts might also find Common Smut — a fungal disease — that can infect leaves after a damaging storm, allowing enough inoculum for infection later in the season when tawssels and silks develop.

In soybeans you might see things like Bacterial Leaf Blight and Bacterial Pustule develop after hail damage. When infection occurs early in the season, disease pressure could become severe and yield loss may occur. This all depends on field history, available inoculum, crop susceptibility/resistance traits and environmental conditions following storm damage.

Unfortunately, there’s not much that can be done for bacterial diseases once infection has occurred. Hopefully the crop has excellent genetics and resistance packages available so yield loss won’t be severe.

More information about diseases following storm damage can be found on UNL’s CropWatch website.

USDA disaster areas

The USDA declared four separate secretarial natural disaster designations allowing the Farm Service Agency to extend emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans.

These loans might include replacement of equipment or livestock, reorganize farming operation or refinancing debts. Counties suffering from drought range from D2 Drought Severe for eight or more consecutive weeks or D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional.

Hall County has been classified as a Primary County while Buffalo and Dawson counties are classified as Contiguous Counties under the Secretarial Disaster Designation No. 5207.

Application deadline for this Designation is Jan. 31, 2023. If you have been impacted by the drought this year and would like to know more about these emergency loans, please contact your local FSA office for more information.

Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.