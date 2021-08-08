Seven myths about happiness

When you start making demands and deals with yourself to allow happiness into your life, you are signing your life away. These are when-contracts: “When I get what I want, then I can be happy.” The problem is that the finish line is a moving target, as life is ever-changing and so are your desires.

4. “When I find true love, then I will be happy.”

This is perhaps the most common myth we tell ourselves about happiness. Please trust that nothing could be further from the truth. Love is the best thing on the planet, and it is also the most painful, so brace yourself. Remember to be careful about what you ask for.

5. “If I have a fulfilled life, then I will never be unhappy.”

Everything has a life cycle, and feelings of fulfillment are no different. You will need to seek different kinds of fulfillment as your life changes and your body ages. And unhappiness, like happiness, is only temporary.

6. “If I don’t constantly seek happiness, I will be sad.”