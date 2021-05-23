Simple life hacks aim to help improve your emotional health

3. Use autopay on your bills, and go paperless. I admit it: In the past, I sometimes misplaced bills and had to pay late fees. Every year, I had to enter all the numbers into Quicken. But no longer! Now most of my regular monthly bills get taken care of through a banking service at no charge. And with electronic statements, it is easy to download your information into whatever financial program or app you’re using.

It really does simplify one of the more stressful things in life. If you need to change anything for any reason, it’s just a few clicks, and you’re done. You’re also leaving a smaller carbon footprint and gaining a cleaner desk in the bargain.

4. Get a smartwatch with speakers for your home. With the speakers, setting reminders has never been easier (and the sound quality on some is amazing). The watch has features that can actually save your life, and the speaker will call 911 if you can’t. You can use it as a phone and text as well. These devices also save the most valuable commodity you have — your time.

Right now, my speaker is reminding me I have a client in 10 minutes. I could have easily kept writing and been late. How often do you need a quick reminder like that, and how helpful could this technology be for you?