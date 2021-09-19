Soar to ‘New Heights’ at the public library

Funding for the ELODA was provided by the Peter Kiewit Foundation.

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and kids can participate in our special Scout Hunt through the end of the month. Scout, the adorable puppy mascot you see on our new kids’ catalog (https://gilibrary.tlcdelivers.com/kids), is hiding in nine different places around the library. He wants to show you his favorite spots and all the cool things you can do with a card!

Pick up a Scout Hunt sheet at the Children’s Desk. Find all the places he’s hiding, write down the secret word at each place, turn it in, and you’ll be entered into a drawing to win your very own Scout plush. (Trust us, he’s even cuter in person!)

And speaking of Library Card Sign-Up Month, we’ve made it easier than ever to get a card of your own. There’s a computer kiosk set up right at the library entrance that allows you to fill out your application online (no paper necessary!). Then just pick up your new card at the circulation desk.

Also, did you know library cards are FREE to any resident of Hall County? I always tell people it’s the best bang for your taxpayer buck.