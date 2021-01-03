Socializing tips aim to help improve your online connections, meetings

Online socializing, connections and meetings have been a great help during this time, but for some people it can be a little daunting, usually more in an interpersonal way than with the technology. I have a secret: I am shy, even in online meetings. And before the pandemic, I was the same way socially.

If I was invited to an event where I didn’t know many people — perhaps a party given by acquaintances of my other half — it was a bit scary. Most of the time I’d rather just be the guy who writes and occasionally looks up from his laptop, but we all have to interact. Right now it’s more important than ever for all of us, so here are a few socializing tips for online interactions that have worked for me and may help you as well.

n Try to keep a smile on your face. This lets people know that you are open and receptive to being approached. Seeing someone smile helps the other person feel that you are safe to talk to. Smiling also sends a signal to your own brain telling you that you are in a good place and should expect nice things to happen around you. It’s interesting that we are the only species in the animal kingdom that bares its teeth as a sign of welcome and joy. Other species do it only when they are angry or scared.